Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd up for third consecutive session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is quoting at Rs 6947.5, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.52% in last one year as compared to a 14.27% jump in NIFTY and a 17.73% jump in the Nifty IT index.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6947.5, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.84% on the day, quoting at 25282.25. The Sensex is at 81656.68, down 0.72%. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd has slipped around 13.29% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 20.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30554.2, up 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 17.06 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

