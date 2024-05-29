ITD Cementation India consolidated net profit rises 136.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.39% to Rs 2257.72 croreNet profit of ITD Cementation India rose 136.86% to Rs 89.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.39% to Rs 2257.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1631.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 120.32% to Rs 273.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 124.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.60% to Rs 7717.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5090.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content