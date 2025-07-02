Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 01:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITI wins orders worth Rs 88 cr

ITI wins orders worth Rs 88 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
ITI has won various contracts worth around Rs. 88 crore in the states of Odisha and Chattisgarh.

ITI has won contract from Cuttack Development Authority for procurement & installation of CCTV surveillance camera at different locations of Cuttack along with setup of traffic signal system worth Rs. 54 crores in the state of Odisha. The contract involves procurement of cameras, software/analytics/ANPR, hardware etc. along with maintenance support for 5 years. Further, the contract also involves techno commercial elements for installation of Traffic Signal System.

ITI Limited has also won a contract for Land Intelligence Management System through GIS based application from Cuttack Development Authority worth Rs. 23.05 crore. The contract involves implementation of Land Intelligence Management System through GIS based application within Bidanasi Development Project Area, and implementation of Location-wise Property Map of Cuttack Development Authority using Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Technology in CDA Plan Area.

 

ITI Limited has won a contract from Chhattisgarh Infotech Promotion Society (CHiPS) for Implementation/Upgradation of WLAN/LAN Infrastructure at Mantralaya and HoD Bhawan at Nava Raipur in Chhattisgarh worth Rs. 11.72 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dev IT gains on securing Rs 4-cr orders from Alivus Lifesciences

Dev IT gains on securing Rs 4-cr orders from Alivus Lifesciences

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for third straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for third straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd up for third straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd up for third straight session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd soars 1.67%, rises for third straight session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd soars 1.67%, rises for third straight session

Lupin gets USFDA nod for Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Gel

Lupin gets USFDA nod for Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Gel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon