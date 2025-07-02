Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 01:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for third straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1773.3, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 38.34% in last one year as compared to a 4.93% jump in NIFTY and a 11.06% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1773.3, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 25484.65. The Sensex is at 83437.68, down 0.31%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has gained around 17.13% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22041.25, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1779.6, up 0.78% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 38.34% in last one year as compared to a 4.93% jump in NIFTY and a 11.06% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 28.38 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

