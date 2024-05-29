Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

J A Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 54.55% to Rs 0.68 crore
Net profit of J A Finance reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 54.55% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 146.34% to Rs 1.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.37% to Rs 3.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.680.44 55 3.062.18 40 OPM %73.5329.55 -71.9058.26 - PBDT0.39-0.08 LP 1.280.63 103 PBT0.39-0.08 LP 1.280.63 103 NP0.34-0.12 LP 1.010.41 146
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Moongipa Capital Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Yash Trading &amp; Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

TCFC Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.44 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Golechha Global Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.71 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Upsurge Investment &amp; Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.74 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Maris Spinners reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Som Datt Finance Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.74 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Gangotri Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Samkrg Pistons &amp; Rings standalone net profit rises 123.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Intellect Design Arena launches two AI-powered platforms - iCPX and iAPX

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateAnant-Radhika 2nd Pre-Wedding BashICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon