J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 14.45% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.91% to Rs 1093.94 croreNet profit of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 14.45% to Rs 202.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 176.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.91% to Rs 1093.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1004.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1093.941004.40 9 OPM %27.5027.91 -PBDT314.31280.62 12 PBT271.61239.84 13 NP202.38176.83 14
