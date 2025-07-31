Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fredun Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 63.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Fredun Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 63.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 53.99% to Rs 119.40 crore

Net profit of Fredun Pharmaceuticals rose 63.92% to Rs 6.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 53.99% to Rs 119.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 77.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales119.4077.54 54 OPM %14.2313.52 -PBDT10.466.57 59 PBT9.045.52 64 NP6.774.13 64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Suraj Products standalone net profit declines 31.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Suraj Products standalone net profit declines 31.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) standalone net profit rises 1.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) standalone net profit rises 1.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India standalone net profit rises 40.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India standalone net profit rises 40.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Aster DM Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 98.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Aster DM Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 98.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Yasho Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.64 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Yasho Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.64 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayITC Q1 Results PreviewTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon