Fredun Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 63.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 53.99% to Rs 119.40 croreNet profit of Fredun Pharmaceuticals rose 63.92% to Rs 6.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 53.99% to Rs 119.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 77.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales119.4077.54 54 OPM %14.2313.52 -PBDT10.466.57 59 PBT9.045.52 64 NP6.774.13 64
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content