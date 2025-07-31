Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fino Payments Bank standalone net profit declines 26.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Fino Payments Bank standalone net profit declines 26.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Total Operating Income rise 34.55% to Rs 60.99 crore

Net profit of Fino Payments Bank declined 26.82% to Rs 17.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 34.55% to Rs 60.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 45.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income60.9945.33 35 OPM %-556.62-757.49 -PBDT24.6324.27 1 PBT24.6324.27 1 NP17.7624.27 -27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Patback Business reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Patback Business reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Buy Right Impex standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Buy Right Impex standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Fredun Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 63.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Fredun Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 63.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Suraj Products standalone net profit declines 31.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Suraj Products standalone net profit declines 31.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) standalone net profit rises 1.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) standalone net profit rises 1.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayITC Q1 Results PreviewTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon