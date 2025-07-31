Suraj Products standalone net profit declines 31.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.89% to Rs 80.70 croreNet profit of Suraj Products declined 31.59% to Rs 4.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.89% to Rs 80.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 92.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales80.7092.64 -13 OPM %9.0211.78 -PBDT7.0010.37 -32 PBT5.288.45 -38 NP4.596.71 -32
