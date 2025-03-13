Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Slides 3.64%

Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd has lost 10.02% over last one month compared to 4.3% fall in BSE Healthcare index and 2.82% drop in the SENSEX

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd fell 3.64% today to trade at Rs 1450. The BSE Healthcare index is down 0.33% to quote at 39246.76. The index is down 4.3 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Orchid Pharma Ltd decreased 2.55% and Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd lost 1.43% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 16.34 % over last one year compared to the 1.9% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd has lost 10.02% over last one month compared to 4.3% fall in BSE Healthcare index and 2.82% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 724 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3369 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2029 on 16 Aug 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1448.6 on 13 Mar 2025.

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

