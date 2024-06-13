J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1900, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 74.54% in last one year as compared to a 24.72% gain in NIFTY and a 52.65% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1900, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 23393.15. The Sensex is at 76831.31, up 0.29%. J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added around 5.72% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19739.1, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46862 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 53.97 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News