J&K Bank's deposits rises 10% YoY to Rs 1.40 lakh crore in Q3 FY25

Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Bank's total deposits increased 9.65% to Rs 1,40,947.81 crore as of 31st December 2024 as compared with Rs 1,28,542.47 crore as of 31st December 2023.Total business stood at Rs 2,36,987.48 crore as of 31st December 2024, up 8.56% as compared with Rs 2,18,294.83 crore as of 31st December 2023.
CASA Deposits rose 4.39% YoY to Rs 67,888.01 crore as of 31st December 2024. CASA was at 48.17% as of 31st December 2024 as against 50.59% as of 31st December 2023.
Gross advances increased 5.98% to Rs 99,134.05 crore as of 31st December 2024 as compared with Rs 93,538 crore as of 31st December 2023.
Gross investment jumped 26.97% to Rs 41,394.29 crore as of 31st December 2024 as compared with Rs 32,602.59 crore as of 31st December 2023.
Jammu & Kashmir Bank is a private sector scheduled commercial bank. The banks standalone net profit jumped 44.6% to Rs 550.92 crore on 15.7% increase in total income to Rs 3,419.63 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.
The scrip declined 3.13% to Rs 97.55 on the BSE.
