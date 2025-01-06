Business Standard

Reserve Bank of India launches 68th round of its Order Books, Inventories and Capacity Utilisation Survey

Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India has launched the 68th round of its Order Books, Inventories and Capacity Utilisation Survey (OBICUS). The survey is for the reference period October December 2024 (Q3:2024-25). The Reserve Bank has been conducting the Order Books, Inventories and Capacity Utilisation Survey (OBICUS) of the manufacturing sector on a quarterly basis since 2008. The information collected in the survey includes quantitative data on new orders received during the reference quarter, backlog of orders at the beginning of the quarter, pending orders at the end of the quarter, total inventories with a breakup between nished goods (FG), work-in-progress (WiP) and raw material (RM) inventories at the end of the quarter, item-wise production in terms of quantity and value during the quarter vis-vis the installed capacity from the targeted group and the reasons for changes in production / installed capacity during the quarter. The level of capacity utilisation (CU) is estimated from these responses. The survey provides valuable input for monetary policy formulation.

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

