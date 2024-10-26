J K Cements consolidated net profit declines 28.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.00% to Rs 2560.12 croreNet profit of J K Cements declined 28.24% to Rs 125.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 175.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.00% to Rs 2560.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2752.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2560.122752.77 -7 OPM %11.0916.96 -PBDT198.94381.28 -48 PBT52.65240.53 -78 NP125.83175.35 -28
