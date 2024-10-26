Jaiprakash Power Ventures consolidated net profit rises 166.04% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.14% to Rs 1226.41 croreNet profit of Jaiprakash Power Ventures rose 166.04% to Rs 182.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 68.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.14% to Rs 1226.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1349.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1226.411349.81 -9 OPM %31.5030.43 -PBDT354.74303.65 17 PBT234.43187.21 25 NP182.6668.66 166
