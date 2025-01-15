Business Standard

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J.Kumar Infra rises on bagging LoA worth Rs 1,073 crore

J.Kumar Infra rises on bagging LoA worth Rs 1,073 crore

Image

Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

J.Kumar Infraprojects added 1.07% to Rs 711.25 after the civil construction company received letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 1,073.39 crore from NBCC (India).

Shares of NBCC (India) gained 1.31% to currently trade at Rs 85.17 on the BSE.

The order entails development of Silicon City Phase-IV Group housing including allied works on design, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis with operation & maintenance of 2 Years. The order valued at Rs 1,073.39 crore and it is to be executed within 24 months.

J. Kumar Infraprojects operates as a civil engineering and infrastructure development company. The company focuses on the development of roads, flyovers, bridges, railway buildings, sports complexes, and airport runways.

 

The companys consolidated net profit increased 22.8% to Rs 90.17 crore on a 17% jump in net sales to Rs 1,292.37 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates into three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Benchmarks trade sideways; IT shares gain

Benchmarks trade sideways; IT shares gain

Fusebox Games to collaborate with Banijay Rights

Fusebox Games to collaborate with Banijay Rights

Kilburn Engineering completes acquisition of factory unit at Ambernath

Kilburn Engineering completes acquisition of factory unit at Ambernath

India Shelter Finance Corporation allots 7,450 equity shares under ESOP

India Shelter Finance Corporation allots 7,450 equity shares under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon