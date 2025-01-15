Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Vardhman Textiles Ltd witnessed volume of 61.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.50 lakh shares

Welspun Living Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, 360 ONE WAM Ltd, Raymond Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 January 2025.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd witnessed volume of 61.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.50 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.07% to Rs.475.00. Volumes stood at 77578 shares in the last session.

Welspun Living Ltd recorded volume of 186.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13.65 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.57% to Rs.152.20. Volumes stood at 14.59 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd notched up volume of 40.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.25 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.87% to Rs.282.80. Volumes stood at 2.9 lakh shares in the last session.

360 ONE WAM Ltd witnessed volume of 27.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.19 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.60% to Rs.1,178.30. Volumes stood at 4.23 lakh shares in the last session.

Raymond Ltd recorded volume of 25.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.04 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.18% to Rs.1,586.20. Volumes stood at 2.76 lakh shares in the last session.

Benchmarks trade sideways; IT shares gain

Fusebox Games to collaborate with Banijay Rights

Kilburn Engineering completes acquisition of factory unit at Ambernath

India Shelter Finance Corporation allots 7,450 equity shares under ESOP

NESCO successfully bids for National Highways Logistics Management project

