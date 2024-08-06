Business Standard
J Kumar Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 19.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 13.27% to Rs 1281.50 crore
Net profit of J Kumar Infraprojects rose 19.29% to Rs 86.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 72.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.27% to Rs 1281.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1131.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1281.501131.32 13 OPM %14.3814.31 -PBDT160.47141.57 13 PBT119.61100.12 19 NP86.8872.83 19
First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

