J Kumar Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 19.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.27% to Rs 1281.50 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of J Kumar Infraprojects rose 19.29% to Rs 86.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 72.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.27% to Rs 1281.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1131.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1281.501131.3214.3814.31160.47141.57119.61100.1286.8872.83