Blue Star consolidated net profit rises 102.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.72% to Rs 2865.37 croreNet profit of Blue Star rose 102.57% to Rs 168.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 83.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.72% to Rs 2865.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2226.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2865.372226.00 29 OPM %8.306.51 -PBDT254.04136.40 86 PBT226.02113.61 99 NP168.8483.35 103
