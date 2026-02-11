Jackson Investments standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.33% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of Jackson Investments rose 133.33% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 13.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.130.15146.1520.000.190.080.190.080.140.06

