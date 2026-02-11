Jackson Investments standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 13.33% to Rs 0.13 croreNet profit of Jackson Investments rose 133.33% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 13.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.130.15 -13 OPM %146.1520.00 -PBDT0.190.08 138 PBT0.190.08 138 NP0.140.06 133
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Radha Madhav Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.00 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:51 PM IST