Tirupati Foam standalone net profit declines 26.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.83% to Rs 24.78 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Foam declined 26.67% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 18.83% to Rs 24.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 30.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.24.7830.537.436.650.921.160.560.740.440.60

