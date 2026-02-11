Raj Television Network standalone net profit declines 81.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 61.63% to Rs 16.39 crore

Net profit of Raj Television Network declined 81.48% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 61.63% to Rs 16.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 42.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.16.3942.725.373.160.270.720.070.340.050.27

