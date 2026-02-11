Raj Television Network standalone net profit declines 81.48% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 61.63% to Rs 16.39 croreNet profit of Raj Television Network declined 81.48% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 61.63% to Rs 16.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 42.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales16.3942.72 -62 OPM %5.373.16 -PBDT0.270.72 -63 PBT0.070.34 -79 NP0.050.27 -81
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:50 PM IST