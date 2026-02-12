Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jagat Trading Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Feb 12 2026 | 6:34 PM IST

Sales decline 53.85% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net Loss of Jagat Trading Enterprises reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 53.85% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.180.39 -54 OPM %-100.00-200.00 -PBDT-0.20-0.78 74 PBT-0.20-0.79 75 NP-0.17-0.66 74

Feb 12 2026 | 6:34 PM IST

