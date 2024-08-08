Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 28.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.14% to Rs 61.44 crore

Net profit of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals declined 28.74% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.14% to Rs 61.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 60.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.61.4460.1516.6814.3511.4710.4810.4010.095.337.48