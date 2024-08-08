Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 28.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.14% to Rs 61.44 croreNet profit of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals declined 28.74% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.14% to Rs 61.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 60.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales61.4460.15 2 OPM %16.6814.35 -PBDT11.4710.48 9 PBT10.4010.09 3 NP5.337.48 -29
