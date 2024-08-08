Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit rises 41.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.56% to Rs 707.71 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Industrial Corporation rose 41.46% to Rs 39.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.56% to Rs 707.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 628.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.707.71628.768.506.6054.1438.2943.9132.0439.0027.57