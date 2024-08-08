SignatureGlobal India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.77 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 141.54% to Rs 400.61 crore

Net profit of SignatureGlobal India reported to Rs 6.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 141.54% to Rs 400.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 165.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.