CL Educate consolidated net profit declines 22.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.41% to Rs 93.99 croreNet profit of CL Educate declined 22.48% to Rs 4.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.41% to Rs 93.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 90.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales93.9990.02 4 OPM %9.959.83 -PBDT10.3910.57 -2 PBT6.257.21 -13 NP4.315.56 -22
