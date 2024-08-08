CL Educate consolidated net profit declines 22.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.41% to Rs 93.99 crore

Net profit of CL Educate declined 22.48% to Rs 4.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.41% to Rs 93.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 90.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.93.9990.029.959.8310.3910.576.257.214.315.56