Jai Mata Glass standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Reported sales nil
Net profit of Jai Mata Glass rose 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.
First Published: May 25 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

