Ashok Leyland consolidated net profit rises 13.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.94% to Rs 13533.32 croreNet profit of Ashok Leyland rose 13.41% to Rs 853.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 752.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.94% to Rs 13533.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13147.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 100.15% to Rs 2483.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1240.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.92% to Rs 45604.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41488.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content