Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Relaxo Footwears Ltd, Balaji Amines Ltd, Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 July 2025.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd surged 14.35% to Rs 21.67 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 543.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Relaxo Footwears Ltd spiked 9.24% to Rs 507.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19729 shares in the past one month.

Balaji Amines Ltd soared 6.35% to Rs 1912.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13817 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19776 shares in the past one month.

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd advanced 6.27% to Rs 279. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66771 shares in the past one month.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd rose 5.73% to Rs 1261.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6899 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Take Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Crizac IPO ends with 59.82x subscription

Benchmarks trade with small cuts; metal shares slide

BSE SME Marc Loire Fashions stumbles out of the gate

Info Edge records 11% YoY surge in Q1 standalone billings to Rs 644 crore

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

