Monday, July 07, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Benchmarks trade with small cuts; metal shares slide

Benchmarks trade with small cuts; metal shares slide

Image

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
The frontline indices continued to trade with minor losses in the mid-morning trade, as investors assessed US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessents comments that tariffs will be enforced starting 1 August for countries that have not finalized an agreement with the Trump administration. The Nifty traded below the 25,500 level. Metal shares extended losses for the third consecutive trading session.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 39.13 points or 0.05% to 83,391.69. The Nifty 50 index lost 6.75 points or 0.03% to 25,454.25.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.09% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.30%.

 

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,745 shares rose and 2,062 shares fell. A total of 212 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

Indias foreign exchange reserves rose by $4.84 billion to $702.78 billion in the week ended June 27, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday, July 4.

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat; PC Jeweller zooms 15%, Jaiprakash Power up 14%

Flash flood, Flood

IMD issues flash flood alert for 12 Jharkhand districts amid heavy rainfall

Old vs. New Gemini app

Google Gemini app gets colourful icon on Android and iPhone: What is new

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

Bihar electoral roll update stirs row ahead of polls: All you need to know

Metro in Dino box office collection

Metro in Dino box office report: Anurag Basu film holds steady over weekend

Foreign currency assets surged by $5.75 billion to $594.82 billion. Gold reserves fell by $1.23 billion to $84.5 billion during the reported week, while special drawing rights (SDRs) rose by $158 million to $18.83 billion.

Indias reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also increased by $176 million to $4.62 billion, central bank data showed.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Travel Food Services received bids for 4,72,290 shares as against 1,34,12,842 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:13 IST on Monday (7 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.04 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Monday (7 July 2025) and it will close on Wednesday (9 July 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,045 and 1,100 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 13 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index shed 0.66% to 9,516.70. The index declined 1.88% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Welspun Corp (down 1.38%), National Aluminium Company (down 1.26%), Hindalco Industries (down 0.94%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (down 0.88%) and Hindustan Zinc (down 0.84%), Steel Authority of India (down 0.84%), Vedanta (down 0.76%), Jindal Stainless (down 0.61%), NMDC (down 0.49%) and Hindustan Copper (down 0.45%) fell.

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes (up 0.83%), JSW Steel (up 0.23%) and Jindal Steel & Power (up 0.1%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

DCX Systems gained 3.86% after the company announced it had received an industrial license to manufacture high-end defence electronics.

Keystone Realtors added 1.98% after the company announced that its collections jumped 19% to Rs 575 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 485 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

Global Markets:

US Dow Jones futures were down 128 points, signaling a weak start for Wall Street.

Asian equities also traded lower amid continued uncertainty surrounding US trade policy. President Donald Trump confirmed that the "reciprocal" tariffs announced in April will take effect on August 1 for countries that have not reached a trade agreement with the US.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reiterated that the tariffs introduced in April will be enforced starting August 1. While he clarified that this date does not represent a new deadline, he noted it may provide additional time for trade partners to renegotiate terms.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has commenced its two-day policy meeting, with markets widely expecting a 25 basis point rate cut, which would bring the benchmark rate down to 3.60%.

On Thursday, US equity indices closed at record highs, supported by optimism that the administration may again delay the imposition of tariffs. The S&P 500 gained 0.8%, the NASDAQ Composite advanced 1%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8%. U.S. market was closed Friday for the Independence Day holiday.

Strength in technology stocks also contributed to the rally, with continued investor interest in major artificial intelligence firms such as Nvidia.

Meanwhile, the US economy added 147,000 nonfarm payroll jobs in June, while the unemployment rate held steady at 4.1%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The labor market data suggests underlying resilience, prompting a reduction in expectations for imminent rate cuts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BSE SME Marc Loire Fashions stumbles out of the gate

BSE SME Marc Loire Fashions stumbles out of the gate

Info Edge records 11% YoY surge in Q1 standalone billings to Rs 644 crore

Info Edge records 11% YoY surge in Q1 standalone billings to Rs 644 crore

India fully committed to making constructive contributions together with BRICS countries: PM

India fully committed to making constructive contributions together with BRICS countries: PM

BSE SME Vandan Foods rises on debut

BSE SME Vandan Foods rises on debut

Jubilant FoodWorks reports 17% YoY revenue growth in Q1 FY26

Jubilant FoodWorks reports 17% YoY revenue growth in Q1 FY26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayTravel Food Services IPOCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon