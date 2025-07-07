Info Edge records 11% YoY surge in Q1 standalone billings to Rs 644 crore

Info Edge (India) reported an 11.18% year-on-year increase in standalone billings to Rs 644.2 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025, compared with Rs 579.4 crore recorded in the same period last year.
The standalone billings for the recruitment solutions segment stood at Rs 470.3 crore (up 9.01% YoY), while the real estate segment (99acres) saw billings of Rs 94.4 crore (up 16.54% YoY). Additionally, Rs 79.5 crore (up 18.65% YoY) came from other business segments.
Info Edge (India) is among the leading internet companies in India. The company runs leading internet businesses, viz., Naukri.com, Jeevansathi.com, 99acres.com, and Shiksha.com. The company also owns Quadrangle and Naukri Gulf. It has made significant strategic investments such as zomato.com, policybazaar.com and happily unmarried.com etc.
The company reported a 667.3% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 463.39 crore on 14% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 749.63 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Shares of Info Edge tumbled 4.65% to Rs 1,416.80 on the BSE.
