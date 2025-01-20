Business Standard

Monday, January 20, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd rises for third straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd rises for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 16.95, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.6% in last one year as compared to a 9.94% jump in NIFTY and a 1.69% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 16.95, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 23350.8. The Sensex is at 77182.56, up 0.74%. Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has slipped around 8.77% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34686.1, up 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 139.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 304.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 6.99 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Oil India Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Oil India Ltd rises for third consecutive session

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd soars 4.17%, up for third straight session

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd soars 4.17%, up for third straight session

Adani Energy gains after inking SPA to acquire Superheights Infraspace for Rs 475 cr

Adani Energy gains after inking SPA to acquire Superheights Infraspace for Rs 475 cr

Centre proposes talks with protesting farmers on February 14 in Chandigarh

Centre proposes talks with protesting farmers on February 14 in Chandigarh

NISUS acquires two Grade A residential properties in Dubai

NISUS acquires two Grade A residential properties in Dubai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBigg Boss 18 Donald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon