Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd up for third consecutive session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 16.15, up 7.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.31% in last one year as compared to a 0.34% jump in NIFTY and a 8.98% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 16.15, up 7.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 2.13% on the day, quoting at 23270.2. The Sensex is at 75060.42, down 2.14%. Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has gained around 10.16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36141.95, down 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2047.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 516.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.48 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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