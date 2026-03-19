Thursday, March 19, 2026 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd up for third consecutive session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd up for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 16.15, up 7.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.31% in last one year as compared to a 0.34% jump in NIFTY and a 8.98% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 16.15, up 7.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 2.13% on the day, quoting at 23270.2. The Sensex is at 75060.42, down 2.14%. Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has gained around 10.16% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36141.95, down 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2047.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 516.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.48 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Swan Defence hits the floor after promoter launches OFS for 26.38 lakh shares

Swan Defence hits the floor after promoter launches OFS for 26.38 lakh shares

Benchmarks plunge amid escalating Middle East conflict

Benchmarks plunge amid escalating Middle East conflict

Castrol India Ltd spurts 0.22%, up for five straight sessions

Castrol India Ltd spurts 0.22%, up for five straight sessions

Ola Electric launches limited period festive campaign 'Navratri Mahotsav'

Ola Electric launches limited period festive campaign 'Navratri Mahotsav'

DXY regains momentum above 100 mark on war-led inflation worries

DXY regains momentum above 100 mark on war-led inflation worries

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesFortnite Return To Google PlayStocks to Buy todayWeather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDFC Share CrashUCL 2026 Quarter FinalWhatsApp on GarminGate 2026 ResultPersonal Finance