Smart Finsec standalone net profit declines 76.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 90.70% to Rs 0.73 croreNet profit of Smart Finsec declined 76.73% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 90.70% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.737.85 -91 OPM %68.4926.50 -PBDT0.492.08 -76 PBT0.482.07 -77 NP0.371.59 -77
