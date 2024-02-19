Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Board of Paisalo Digital to consider fund raising

Image

Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
On 22 February 2024
The Board of Paisalo Digital will meet on 22 February 2024 to consider and approve the proposal of raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares or any other eligible securities (Securities) through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, a qualified institutions placement, preferential issue, or any other method or combination of methods as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of shareholders of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Paisalo Digital spurts as board to mull fund raising

Paisalo Digital soars on setting record date for bonus issue

Financials stocks edge higher

Financials shares gain

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sensex, Nifty end with modest gains; consumer durables index gains

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Market rallies for 5th day; Nifty hits fresh life high; VIX climbs 5.22%

AVG Logistics partially divests its stake in JV NDR AVG Business Park

Remsons Inds hits the roof on forming JV with Daiichi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisWPL 2024 full scheduleDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon