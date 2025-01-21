Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 17.81% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 13.43% to Rs 1177.41 croreNet profit of Jana Small Finance Bank declined 17.81% to Rs 110.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 134.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 13.43% to Rs 1177.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1038.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income1177.411038.02 13 OPM %43.5546.69 -PBDT105.34134.64 -22 PBT105.34134.64 -22 NP110.66134.64 -18
