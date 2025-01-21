Business Standard

South Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 11.99% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 8.55% to Rs 2370.77 crore

Net profit of South Indian Bank rose 11.99% to Rs 342.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 305.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 8.55% to Rs 2370.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2184.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income2370.772184.09 9 OPM %64.0061.71 -PBDT462.93434.95 6 PBT462.93434.95 6 NP342.00305.38 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

