UCO Bank consolidated net profit rises 26.71% in the December 2024 quarter

UCO Bank consolidated net profit rises 26.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 12.03% to Rs 6219.96 crore

Net profit of UCO Bank rose 26.71% to Rs 640.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 505.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 12.03% to Rs 6219.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5551.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income6219.965551.89 12 OPM %58.7262.68 -PBDT996.18776.89 28 PBT996.18776.89 28 NP640.16505.23 27

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

