Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 01:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan's yen rebounds in Asia trade

Japan's yen rebounds in Asia trade

Image

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The Japanese yen firmed to 147.6 per dollar in Asian trading after Mondays 0.5% slide, supported by a weaker dollar. The greenback retreated below 98 as investors tracked diplomatic moves, with President Trump meeting European leaders to push for Ukraine peace talks. Markets now turn to the Feds Jackson Hole symposium, where Chair Jerome Powells remarks on policy outlook will be closely watched. Traders say his guidance could set the tone for upcoming rate moves, adding to volatility in global currencies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kernex Micro spurts on bagging Rs 151-cr order from West Central Railway with KEC Intl consortium

Kernex Micro spurts on bagging Rs 151-cr order from West Central Railway with KEC Intl consortium

Nifty trades above 25,000 level; media shares in demand; VIX slides 3.11%

Nifty trades above 25,000 level; media shares in demand; VIX slides 3.11%

Dollar index seen gaining ground around 98 mark

Dollar index seen gaining ground around 98 mark

Meera Industries gains on bagging export orders

Meera Industries gains on bagging export orders

HLE Glascoat Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

HLE Glascoat Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayNEET PG Result TodayBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon