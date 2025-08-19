Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades above 25,000 level; media shares in demand; VIX slides 3.11%

Nifty trades above 25,000 level; media shares in demand; VIX slides 3.11%

Image

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The domestic equity indices traded with substantial gains in the early afternoon trade, buoyed by investor optimism surrounding potential GST reforms and positive developments in the Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations.

The Nifty traded above the 25,000 level. Media shares advanced after declining in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 452.55 points or 0.56% to 81,720.18. The Nifty 50 index advanced 124.25 points or 0.50% to 25,001.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.54% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.75%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,496 shares rose and 1,409 shares fell. A total of 183 shares were unchanged.

 

Derivatives:

Also Read

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex at day's high; Nifty surpasses 25k; SMIDs shine; Inox Wind up 5%

jio, reliance jio

Reliance Jio ends 1GB/ day daily plans, sets new base tariff at ₹299

market, stock trading, trading

Kernex Microsystems hits 5% upper circuit after JV bags ₹151-crore order

India cricket team squad for Asia Cup 2025 LIVE

India Asia Cup squad announcement LIVE UPDATES: SKY arrives at BCCI HQ; final team list after 1:30

solar

India curbs solar output to stabilise power grid amid low demand: Ministry

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 3.11% to 11.96. The Nifty 28 August 2025 futures were trading at 25,048 at a discount of 46.55 points as compared with the spot at 25,001.45.

The Nifty option chain for the 28 August 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 68 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 53.3 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index jumped 0.99% to 1,665.85. The index fell 0.75% in past two consecutive trading sessions.

PVR Inox (up 3.42%), Nazara Technologies (up 1.17%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.9%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.85%), Sun TV Network (up 0.28%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 0.26%) and D B Corp (up 0.26%) advanced.

On the other hand, Saregama India (down 0.76%) and Tips Music (down 0.44%), edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Kernex Microsystems (India) surged 4.90% after the firm said that it has secured contract worth Rs 151.41 crore from the West Central Railway, in consortium with KEC International.

Meera Industries rose 1.79% after the company said it secured repeat export orders totaling $135,000 across Indonesia and South Africa.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals declined 1.74%. The company announced that its U.S.-based subsidiary, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, will launch Micafungin for Injection USP, 50 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial (Single-Dose Vial), in the U.S. market this September.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dollar index seen gaining ground around 98 mark

Dollar index seen gaining ground around 98 mark

Meera Industries gains on bagging export orders

Meera Industries gains on bagging export orders

HLE Glascoat Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

HLE Glascoat Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Glenmark Pharma's US arm to launch Micafungin injection in the US market

Glenmark Pharma's US arm to launch Micafungin injection in the US market

Aryaman Capital Markets hits the roof on appointing Pradeep Mardhekar as CFO

Aryaman Capital Markets hits the roof on appointing Pradeep Mardhekar as CFO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayNEET PG Result TodayBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon