Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HLE Glascoat Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

HLE Glascoat Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Cropster Agro Ltd, IFGL Refractories Ltd, Magellanic Cloud Ltd and Denta Water & Infra Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 August 2025.

Cropster Agro Ltd, IFGL Refractories Ltd, Magellanic Cloud Ltd and Denta Water & Infra Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 August 2025.

HLE Glascoat Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 498.65 at 19-Aug-2025 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25857 shares in the past one month.

 

Cropster Agro Ltd surged 17.34% to Rs 22.74. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 58.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

IFGL Refractories Ltd soared 17.29% to Rs 270.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 64884 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2709 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Intel

SoftBank invests $2 bn in Intel as chip giant hopes to revive fortunes

Apple iOS 26

Apple releases iOS 26 public, developer beta: How to install and what's new

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE: RIL, Bharti Airtel, TaMo lift Sensex by 400 pts; SMIDs in green; OMCs, auto lead

India cricket team squad for Asia Cup 2025 LIVE

India's Asia Cup squad announcement LIVE UPDATES: Mumbai rains to delay 1:30 PM press conference

Xabi Alonso

Real Madrid coach lauds Mastantuono, shrugs off Messi pick as world's best

Magellanic Cloud Ltd rose 15.83% to Rs 89.22. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

Denta Water & Infra Solutions Ltd exploded 12.14% to Rs 385.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79306 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Glenmark Pharma's US arm to launch Micafungin injection in the US market

Glenmark Pharma's US arm to launch Micafungin injection in the US market

Aryaman Capital Markets hits the roof on appointing Pradeep Mardhekar as CFO

Aryaman Capital Markets hits the roof on appointing Pradeep Mardhekar as CFO

KIOCL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

KIOCL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Alembic Pharma gains after receiving USFDA nod for Macitentan tablets

Alembic Pharma gains after receiving USFDA nod for Macitentan tablets

Alembic Pharma Q1 PAT jumps 15% YoY to Rs 157 cr

Alembic Pharma Q1 PAT jumps 15% YoY to Rs 157 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayNEET PG Result TodayBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon