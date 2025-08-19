Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Meera Industries gains on bagging export orders

Meera Industries gains on bagging export orders

Image

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Meera Industries rose 1.8% to Rs 71 after the company said it secured repeat export orders totaling $135,000 across Indonesia and South Africa.

The orders were placed by Teras Adhi Karisma PT in Indonesia and Yarntex (Pty) in South Africa, with delivery to follow the terms specified by the customers. The Indonesian order, valued at $51,000, is for a TPRS (Twisting Plying and Reverse Twisting in One Step) twister with precision take-up (individual twist) designed for bag-closing and industrial thread applications. The South African order, worth $84,000, is for a spun twister equipped with a heavy-duty tape-drive spindle for industrial thread. Both are international orders and are scheduled to be executed in the third quarter of FY2026.

Meera Industries is a manufacturer of twisting machines and heat setting machines with a core focus on technical textiles. On a consolidated basis, net profit of Meera Industries declined 10% to Rs 0.81 crore while net sales rose 6.16% to Rs 10.52 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

 

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

