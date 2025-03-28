Friday, March 28, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japanese markets end at two-week low on tariff concerns

Japanese markets end at two-week low on tariff concerns

Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Japanese markets ended at a two-week low on concerns that Trump's tariffs could hit domestic production and auto sector jobs.

Adding to investor anxiety, data showed Tokyo's inflation quickened to 2.9 percent in March from 2.8 percent in February, keeping the Bank of Japan on rate hike path.

The Nikkei average tumbled 1.80 percent to 37,120.33 while the broader Topix index settled 2.07 percent lower at 2,757.25. Honda Motor and Toyota Motor fell 2.6 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Chinese shares end lower on tariff risks

Laurus Labs to acquire 26% stakes in Kurnool Renewables for Rs 35 cr

PTC Inds' subsidiary bags major order from Safran Aircraft Engines

HBL Engineering rises after securing two 'KAVACH' contracts worth nearly Rs 500 crore

Aegis Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

