Japanese markets end at two-week low on tariff concerns

Japanese markets ended at a two-week low on concerns that Trump's tariffs could hit domestic production and auto sector jobs.
Adding to investor anxiety, data showed Tokyo's inflation quickened to 2.9 percent in March from 2.8 percent in February, keeping the Bank of Japan on rate hike path.
The Nikkei average tumbled 1.80 percent to 37,120.33 while the broader Topix index settled 2.07 percent lower at 2,757.25. Honda Motor and Toyota Motor fell 2.6 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.
