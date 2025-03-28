Friday, March 28, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aegis Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Aegis Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd, Garware Technical Fibres Ltd, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd and Indian Overseas Bank are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 March 2025.

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd, Garware Technical Fibres Ltd, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd and Indian Overseas Bank are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 March 2025.

Aegis Logistics Ltd lost 8.45% to Rs 826.85 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52752 shares in the past one month.

 

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd crashed 7.43% to Rs 8.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 53.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd tumbled 7.38% to Rs 863.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12906 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4931 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

PremiumChemical factory, chemicals, SRF chemicals

Uttar Pradesh govt sees 40% jump in registered factories in 2 years

Modi, Narendra Modi, Keizai Doyukai, S Jaishankar

LIVE: PM Modi assures all possible assistance to earthquake-hit Myanmar, Bangkok

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 190 points, Nifty50 at 23,529

Modi Trump

Amid trade talks, India proposes tariff cuts on US farm imports: Report

RR vs KKR

Eden Gardens curator reverses his stance on pitch controversy with KKR

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd dropped 6.58% to Rs 121.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indian Overseas Bank plummeted 6.28% to Rs 39.12. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hyundai announces inclusion in major capital market indices on NSE and BSE

Hyundai announces inclusion in major capital market indices on NSE and BSE

NBCC (India) secures Rs 82 crore order from Lokpal of India

NBCC (India) secures Rs 82 crore order from Lokpal of India

Ambuja Cements appoints key senior management personnel's

Ambuja Cements appoints key senior management personnel's

Volumes jump at Aster DM Healthcare Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Aster DM Healthcare Ltd counter

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon