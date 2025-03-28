Chinese shares end lower on tariff risks

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Friday as investors held to the sidelines, awaiting cues from the release of the Fed's preferred inflation gauge later in the day and the U.S. reciprocal tariffs set to take effect on April 2.
The dollar was steady in Asian trade and gold touched a new record high while oil prices dipped slightly but hovered near one-month highs on supply concerns.
China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.67 percent to 3,351.31 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.65 percent to 23,426.60 as investors remained wary of U.S. tariff risks.
