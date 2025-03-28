Friday, March 28, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese shares end lower on tariff risks

Chinese shares end lower on tariff risks

Image

Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Friday as investors held to the sidelines, awaiting cues from the release of the Fed's preferred inflation gauge later in the day and the U.S. reciprocal tariffs set to take effect on April 2.

The dollar was steady in Asian trade and gold touched a new record high while oil prices dipped slightly but hovered near one-month highs on supply concerns.

China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.67 percent to 3,351.31 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.65 percent to 23,426.60 as investors remained wary of U.S. tariff risks.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Laurus Labs to acquire 26% stakes in Kurnool Renewables for Rs 35 cr

Laurus Labs to acquire 26% stakes in Kurnool Renewables for Rs 35 cr

PTC Inds' subsidiary bags major order from Safran Aircraft Engines

PTC Inds' subsidiary bags major order from Safran Aircraft Engines

HBL Engineering rises after securing two 'KAVACH' contracts worth nearly Rs 500 crore

HBL Engineering rises after securing two 'KAVACH' contracts worth nearly Rs 500 crore

Aegis Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Aegis Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hyundai announces inclusion in major capital market indices on NSE and BSE

Hyundai announces inclusion in major capital market indices on NSE and BSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon