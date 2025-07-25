Japanese markets end lower after gaining for two days

Industrial robot maker Yaskawa Electric slumped 6 percent to snap a three-day winning streak. Mitsubishi Motors plummeted almost 8 percent after first-quarter operating profit fell short of projections.
The yen declined as data showed Tokyo CPI inflation eased more than expected in July, complicating the Bank of Japan's interest-rate hike prospects.
Producer prices in Japan were up 3.2 percent on year in June, the Bank of Japan said on Friday. On a monthly basis, producer prices slipped 0.1 percent for the second straight month.
