Asian shares end lower, China's Shanghai Composite index slips 0.33%

The dollar steadied near two-week lows as focus shifted to the Fed and BoJ meetings due next week, with both expected to hold rates steady.
Gold dipped below $3,360 per ounce after U.S. President Donald Trump downplayed his clash with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell over cost overruns, making it clear that he saw the issue of lower interest rates as a more pressing concern.
Oil prices climbed in Asian trade, fueled by optimism surrounding a potential trade agreement between the U.S. and the European Union and expectations of Russian export restrictions.
The Russian government has prepared a draft resolution to impose a complete ban on gasoline exports, Kommersant reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
China's Shanghai Composite index slid 0.33 percent to 3,593.66 as the EU-China summit yielded few concrete changes.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content