Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

India VIX surged 5.15% to 11.28.

The Nifty July 2025 futures closed at 24,846.80, a premium of 9.8 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,837 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 225.10 points or 0.90% to 24,837.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 5.15% to 11.28.

Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance and Axis Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.

Bajaj Finserv Q1 PAT jumps 27% YoY to Rs 5,329 cr

Board of HFCL approves fund raising up Rs 700 cr via equity issuance

Sensex settles 721 pts lower; Nifty ends below 24,850; VIX jumps 5.15%

Asian shares end lower, China's Shanghai Composite index slips 0.33%

Hexaware Tech slumps after muted Q2 outcome

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

