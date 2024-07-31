Japanese markets rally after BoJ hikes interest rate

Meanwhile, weak manufacturing data from China added to bets that Beijing will deploy more stimulus measures in the world's second largest economy.

Japanese markets rallied after the country's central bank hiked its key interest rate to 0.25 percent in a surprise move and laid out a detailed plan to pare monthly bond buying in stages.

The Nikkei average jumped 1.49 percent to 39,101.82 while the broader Topix index settled 1.45 percent higher at 2,794.26.

